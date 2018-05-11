By: Vicky

Published May 11, 2018, in Other News

WOKING & Sam Beare Hospices nurse Shelagh Musoke has been appointed leader of the community nurses and the team that looks after patients in their own homes.

The home care team, known as Cosi (Co-ordinated, Safe and Integrated hospice care at home, provides around-the-clock support and works with Marie Curie and the Community Heath Surrey District Nurse service.

Meanwhile the hospice shop in Goldsworth Park held a Bridal Event with clothes and accessories.

For the full story, see the 10 May edition