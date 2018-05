By: Vicky

Published May 11, 2018, in Other News

THE impact that stress can have on a person’s life is no laughing matter. But when it comes to improving our mental health, it turns out laughter really is the best medicine.

“We are born with laughter as a mechanism to deal with stress, but are educated out of it,” said Jo-Dee Walmsley, who bears the impressive job title of Global Laughter Ambassador. “We have to make sure we bring back that child-like sense of playfulness.

