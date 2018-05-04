By: Editorial Team

Published May 4, 2018, in Woking Business

JOB hunters in Woking were given an opportunity to speak directly to perspective employers at the Woking Careers Fair at HG Wells Conference Centre on Wednesday last week.

Hosted by Woking Borough Council and sponsored by CV Library, dozens of exhibitors – including Ambassadors Theatre Group, Menzies and Nuffield Health – represented a wide range of businesses and industries, as well as the voluntary sector and not-for-profit organisations such as the army and police.

