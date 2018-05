By: Editorial Team

WOKING-based firm Harvey Water Softeners has been awarded the prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation 2018.

The family-run manufacturing company won the business accolade for its innovation of the first compact, non-electric block softener.

