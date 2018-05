By: Editorial Team

Published May 4, 2018, in Woking Business

BACK To The Future fans will be clamouring to snap up a rare pair of Nike Air Mag trainers, the type worn by Michael J Fox in the iconic film, at Ewbank’s Entertainment and Memorabilia auction on 31 May.

The limited edition and highly sought-after shoes, UK size 8, have a pre-sale guide price of between £18,000 and £28,000, and were won by the vendor in an official Nike raffle.

