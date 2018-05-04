By: Editorial Team

Published May 4, 2018, in Entertainment

CHRIS Difford had a valiant escape plan from his South London childhood, based on his insatiable love of music, which he developed despite a school careers advisor mocking his early dreams of following in the footsteps of Pete Townsend. Despite some awkward teenage years spent partly as a skinhead prone to finding himself in trouble, he went on to become one half of the celebrated songwriting duo behind chart act Squeeze, with Glenn Tilbrook. Chris Difford’s acoustic book tour brings him to St Mary Magdalene Church in Cobham on Thursday (10 May). Tickets available via www.chrisdifford.com

For the full story, see the 3 May edition