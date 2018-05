By: Editorial Team

Published May 4, 2018, in Entertainment

SCOTTISH duo Midas Fall (Elizabeth Heaton and Rowan Burn) embark on a seven-date UK tour in May to plug their fourth album, Evaporate. It’s their first UK tour in three years and brings them to the Star Inn, Guildford, on Tuesday (8 May). The pair, who recorded the latest album in Argyll, combine electronica, post-rock and alternative rock with progressive and gothic undertones