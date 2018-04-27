By: Editorial Team

Published April 27, 2018, in Entertainment

THE last work by the Star Trek writer Jerome Bixby comes to the Rhoda McGaw Theatre in Woking next week.

The play revolves around history professor John Oldman who unexpectedly resigns and his startled colleagues impulsively invite themselves to his home, pressing him for an explanation. But they’re shocked to hear his reason for premature retirement: John claims he must move on because he never ages and cannot stay in one place for more than ten years without his secret being discovered. He makes seemingly outrageous claims as to his origins. Tempers rise and emotions flow as John’s fellow professors attempt to poke holes in his story, but it soon becomes clear that his tale is as impossible to disprove as it is to verify. Is John telling the truth, or is he making up a story to engage in intellectual debate? The discussion follows several twists and turns that will keep audiences riveted.

The Horsell Amateur Dramatic Society production will run from 3 to 5 May at 7.45pm (7.30pm on Saturday). Book tickets by visiting www.horsellads.com or by calling 01483 808354.