By: Vicky

Published April 27, 2018, in Other News

WOKING Photographic Society (WPS) has been enjoying a highly successful life through a lens.

Members were out in force for the well-attended annual exhibition at Parkview Community Centre on Saturday, the flagship event displaying a wealth of high quality work.

Keith Evans, FRPS, from Tonbridge Camera Club, handled the judging, providing constructive and insightful comments.

For the full story and more pictures, see the 26 April edition