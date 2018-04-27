By: Vicky

Published April 27, 2018, in Other News

LAST Saturday, I was a witness to the aftermath of a serious accident at the junction of Horsell High Street and Meadway Drive.

I then had to walk down the High Street and, as I knew the road was blocked, I tried to stop people to tell them they would have to turn round. As always, I was horrified by the speed at which people were driving.

Horsell High Street is always very busy with lots of pedestrians – young and old so 40 – 60 mph seems dangerously fast. Is there anything that can be done to slow drivers down?

Frances Wood

Horsell

