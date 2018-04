By: Vicky

Published April 27, 2018, in Headlines, Sport

THE fortunes of cash-strapped Woking Football Club have been given a vital boost with a series of measures worth more than £380,000, thanks to the intervention of the borough council, writes Andy Fitzsimons.

The National League club has had difficulties meeting its current liabilities, but Woking Borough Council has bailed The Cards out with an immediate injection of around £180,000.

