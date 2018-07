By: Editorial Team

Published July 6, 2018, in Entertainment

NEW York singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega has announced a mini three-date UK tour this summer and one of the shows is at Guildford’s G Live on Saturday 18 August.

The dates are to celebrate the thirtieth and twenty-fifth anniversaries respectively of her albums Solitude Standing and 99.9F by performing both in full, as well as more tracks from a career that has seen her sell over seven million albums worldwide. Expect to hear Luka, Tom’s Diner, Blood Makes Noise and many more.