By: Vicky

Published April 20, 2018, in Headlines

A WOMAN who died five days after experiencing “appalling” treatment from immigration officers had been supported by a Woking church congregation as she and her husband fought to remain in the UK.

Nancy Motsamai, 35, had been accused of faking illness to prevent her and husband Fusi being put on a flight to South Africa.

