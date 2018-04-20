By: Vicky

Published April 20, 2018, in Headlines

WOKING voters will have the chance to listen to some of the candidates in the borough council election and ask them questions in a special hustings to be held in the town centre.

The News & Mail and Woking Debate are running the event at Christ Church in Jubilee Square at 11am on Saturday 28 April.

In an election special this week, the News & Mail has a list of all the candidates standing on 3 May with a photograph of each one and a statement or short biography.

For the full story and two-page election special, see the 19 April edition

The caption for Tony Kremer, the Liberal Democrat candidate for Horsell, incorrectly lists him as a Conservative.