By: Vicky

Published April 20, 2018, in Headlines

Dear Editor

I AM delighted to see that work is being carried out along the A245 Byfleet Road to provide dropped kerbs at the points where drives lead off this very narrow and busy route between West Byfleet and Cobham. This follows a petition presented to the Elmbridge Local Committee in 2017.

For the full letter and other readers’ letters, see the 19 April edition