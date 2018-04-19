Pick up a very special bottle

Published April 19, 2018, in Woking Business

AUCTION house Ewbank’s is preparing for its Fine Wine and Spirits Auction on 10 May; the first of two planned for this year.

Chris Ewbank, senior partner and auctioneer, said: “These sales are always incredibly popular, both with specialist collectors, and for those looking for that special gift, or bottle of something to enjoy at home with friends and family.”

A bottle of Louis XIII Remy Martin Grande Champagne cognac which carries a pre-sale guide price of between £600 and £1,000

Many lots in the most recent sale, held just before Christmas, saw final prices exceeding their estimates, illustrating the strength of demand for rare or unusual drinks.

