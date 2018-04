By: Editorial Team

Published April 19, 2018, in Woking Business

WOKING-based manufacturer Harvey Water Softeners has marked its 40th year in business with its best ever set of results, posting sales of £26.5m for 2017 – a 24% rise on the previous year.

The family-run firm, which builds and sells water softeners for homes in hard water areas, grew its turnover during the 12 months to December 2017 from £21.4m the year before, with total income up by 230% in four years.

For the full story, see the 19 April edition