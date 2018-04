By: Editorial Team

Published April 20, 2018, in Sport

FOOTBALL: KNAPHILL kept their top-seven finish hopes alive after they tore apart Chertsey Town last Saturday at Redding Way, writes Josh Boothroyd.

Danny Taylor’s brace inspired The Knappers to a convincing 4-1 win, as they turned tiredness into determination against a relegation-threatened Curfews side.

