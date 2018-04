By: Editorial Team

Published April 20, 2018, in Sport

CRICKET: WHITE-ball specialist Jade Dernbach could well be spearheading Surrey’s attack when they launch their bid for the Specsavers County Championship title this weekend.

The 32-year-old, who was brought in up Woking after his family moved from South Africa and attended The Winston Churchill School, has played 24 one-day internationals and 34 Twenty20s for England.

