By: Editorial Team

Published April 18, 2018, in Sport

THE Woking Football Club End of Season Awards Dinner will take place in the Geoff Chapple Lounge on Saturday 28 April.

The event will start at 5pm and will include a two-course meal and the presentation of the end of season awards.

Tickets are available at £30 (inc VAT) each (£24 for player sponsors). The tickets are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

To secure a booking contact Jess Holmes on 01483 772470 / 07990 781598 or jess.holmes@wokingfc.co.uk

Player of the Season voting is also now open, click here to vote