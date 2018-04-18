THE Woking Football Club End of Season Awards Dinner will take place in the Geoff Chapple Lounge on Saturday 28 April.
The event will start at 5pm and will include a two-course meal and the presentation of the end of season awards.
Tickets are available at £30 (inc VAT) each (£24 for player sponsors). The tickets are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
To secure a booking contact Jess Holmes on 01483 772470 / 07990 781598 or jess.holmes@wokingfc.co.uk
Player of the Season voting is also now open, click here to vote
