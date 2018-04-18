By: Editorial Team

Published April 18, 2018, in Entertainment

WHEN soap star Carli Norris was offered a stage role in ghostly chiller Turn Of The Screw, there was no way she was going to turn it down.

“I remember reading the book when I was young and I was fascinated by it,” says the actress who has appeared in EastEnders, Hollyoaks, Holby City and Doctors. “Then last year I saw the poster for Turn Of The Screw and I said to my husband ‘We must go and see that, it’s a really good story’.

“I’m fascinated by all things Gothic horror and I thought it’d be interesting to see a live interpretation of the novel. Then I got the part of The Governess.”

Turn of the Screw comes to Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from Tuesday (24 April) to Saturday 29 April.

