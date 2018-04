By: Editorial Team

Published April 13, 2018, in Sport

FOOTBALL: WHEN Woking entertain Bromley this Saturday in the Vanarama National

League, it will be their 1,000th match in the fifth tier of English football.

Befitting of the milestone, caretaker manager Geoff Chapple, who was at the helm when

The Cards first got promoted into the League (formerly GM Vauxhall Conference) back in

1992, will again take centre stage at The Laithwaite Community Stadium almost 16 years on.

Darren Hay

For the full story and more photos, see the 12 April edition