FOOTBALL: WOKING defender Josh Staunton scored against his former club as a new era under
Geoff Chapple began with a 1-1 draw away to Dagenham & Redbridge last Saturday.
The five-time FA Trophy winner, however, took more of a back seat in the directors’ area, leaving
assistant Jason Goodliffe and former Aldershot Town first team coach Matt Gray to call the shots
from the Cards’ technical area.
