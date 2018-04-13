By: Editorial Team

Published April 13, 2018, in Sport

FOOTBALL: WOKING defender Josh Staunton scored against his former club as a new era under

Geoff Chapple began with a 1-1 draw away to Dagenham & Redbridge last Saturday.

The five-time FA Trophy winner, however, took more of a back seat in the directors’ area, leaving

assistant Jason Goodliffe and former Aldershot Town first team coach Matt Gray to call the shots

from the Cards’ technical area.

For the full match report and more photos, see the 12 April edition

See also, Hill To Cards’ Rescue? on page 31