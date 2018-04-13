By: Editorial Team

Published April 13, 2018, in Sport

FOOTBALL: SHEERWATER pulled apart Deportivo Galicia as they earned another three

points towards promotion last Saturday, writes Josh Boothroyd.

It was a third consecutive league win for Pete Ruggles’ side as they turned on the

style at Bedfont Recreation Ground.

After a two week rest for the Sheers, Pete Ruggles hoped his side would come out

of the blocks fresh and made four changes to his starting XI including a start for

talisman Shane Rideout on his return from injury.

For the full match report, see the 12 April edition