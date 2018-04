By: Editorial Team

Published April 13, 2018, in Sport

HOCKEY: AFTER a couple of blips at the final hurdle, Woking Men’s 1s clinched the Hants / Surrey

Regional 1 championship by five points following their 6-1 demolition of Havant 2s away last

Saturday.

Boasting a far superior goal difference over second placed Barnes, who had a game in hand over

Woking, Chris Way’s side knew that a win in Hampshire would see them home and dry.

For the full match report, see the 12 April edition