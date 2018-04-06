By: Editorial Team

Published April 6, 2018

WOKING Chamber of Commerce, the oldest in Surrey, has chosen Catherine Richardson, a longstanding member of the group of SME business leaders, as its new president.

Catherine joined the local Chamber shortly after setting up her business as part of St James’s Place Partnership in 2009 and has served on its executive committee for eight years, bringing a wide breadth of experience in financial services.

Her appointment was announced at the Chamber’s Annual General Meeting last month when she said: “I am thrilled to be stepping into the position of president.”

Taking over from Dave Peet who has held the post for the past two years she said: “I would like to thank him firstly, on behalf of the Woking Chamber, for all his hard work and efforts and secondly, personally, for his guidance and support in the run up to my appointment and I look forward to continuing his great work.”

