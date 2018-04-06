By: Editorial Team

Published April 6, 2018, in Woking Business

COMMUNITY involvement in Woking took on a new perspective last week as a group of locally based businesses came together for the first time as founding partners of the Community Matters Partnership Project in Woking.

The 17 businesses, which includes the Woking News & Mail, joined a team from Woking Borough Council and the founder of CMPP Tracy Jarvis at the Civic Offices on Wednesday 28 March as they took their first steps towards an initiative to raise thousands of pounds for local charities and organisations in Woking through volunteering projects and fundraising with a focus on health and wellbeing.

