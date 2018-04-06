By: Editorial Team

Published April 6, 2018, in Entertainment

THE Rat Pack are heading back to Woking – and this time with an extra guest: Nicola Emmanuel playing the queen of jazz Ella Fitzgerald.

The show will take punters back to the 1960s when the real Rat Pack led by Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr and Dean Martin were the toast of Las Vegas. The Rat Pack – Live From Las Vegas has become a West End staple as well a touring hit featuring songs like The Lady is a Tramp, Mr Bojangles, That’s Amore, I’ve Got You Under My Skin, Volare, My Way and many more.

This time the repertoire will include Fitzgerald classics too, like Dream A Little Dream Of Me, Cheek To Cheek and It Don’t Mean A Thing.

The Rat Pack – Live From Las Vegas will be at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, from Tuesday 17 April until Saturday 21 April.

For the full story, see 5 April edition.