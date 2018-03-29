By: Editorial Team

Published March 29, 2018, in Entertainment

SIXTIES and Seventies legends The Hollies will be playing at the New Victoria Theatre , Woking, on Sunday 8 April.

They will turn the musical clock back with their soaring, distinctive harmonies, brilliantly crafted songs, and cultivated musicianship.

Their extensive back catalogue includes The Air That I Breathe, American number 1: Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress), Bus Stop, I’m Alive, Carrie Anne, the soul-stirring He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother and many more.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office on 0844 871 7645 (Fees apply. Calls cost up to 7p per minute, plus your phone company’s access charge), Groups Booking Line 0333 009 5386 or online at www.atgtickets/woking (fees apply).

New Victoria Theatre, Peacocks Centre, Woking, Surrey, GU21 6GQ