Published March 29, 2018, in Woking Business

ONE of Woking’s largest employers, Harvey Water Softeners, is on course to become one of the UK’s top 100 best small companies to work for as it claimed a new staff engagement award.

The company has been awarded its second star for employee engagement survey. Harvey’s employs more than 150 people making and selling water softners and was founded by local plumber Harvey Bowden 40 years ago.

