By: Editorial Team

Published March 29, 2018, in Woking Business

WOKING NatWest is one of 99 of the bank’s South East Region branches to have chosen Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance as their 2018 chosen charity.

Ten of NatWest’s area managers were given a real insight into how vital the service is when the crew were called out to help three people when they visited the charity’s base in Marden as part of their monthly regional board meeting.

For the full story, see the 29 March edition