By: Editorial Team

Published March 29, 2018, in Woking Business

Five runners of varying abilities from Woking, Weybridge, Camberley and Farnham branches of Curchod & Co’s raised £1,000 for Woking and Sam Beare Hospices in the Mercer Surrey Half Marathon.

The estate agents team included partner, Nick Reeve, surveyors Katie Hemblade and Gary Whitaker, property manager Victoria Powers and the firm’s head of accounts, Sharen Meade.

Curchod & Co provides the Woking and Sam Beare Hospices with advice and support regarding the charity’s property portfolio.

Nick Reeve said: “Curchod & Co is a proud supporter of this fantastic charity, which specialises in delivering first-class care for its patients within Surrey. This was a challenging but enjoyable event that has helped us to raise a considerable sum of funding.”

Further donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/curchodandco.