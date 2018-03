By: Editorial Team

Published March 29, 2018, in Woking Business

TRADERS can apply now for places at the 2018 Woking Food and Drink Festival, to be held in the summer.

The free-to-attend festival will be run in the town centre for the sixth consecutive year, from Friday 31 August to Sunday 2 September 2018.

The event management team is inviting interested local and regional traders and producers to apply online via the festival’s new, interactive online booking system.

