Published March 29, 2018, in Entertainment

FORMER EastEnders star Charlie Clement heads for Woking next week and the one thing he refuses to leave at home are … his boxing gloves.

His Albert Square character Bradley Branning may have come to a sticky end after a rooftop police chase, but the actor is still fighting fit – literally.

“I don’t actually box,” he confesses. “I’ve never been punched in the face. But I started boxing training when I was in America and there was a boxing gym at the end of the road.

“I tried hitting the bags and I loved it. Ever since I’ve tried to keep it up as much as possible. It’s just so good for you. It’s great for stress too. I think everybody’s got the exercise that works for them. For me it’s boxing, so the gloves will come with me.”

The Case of the Frightened Lady will be at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, from Tuesday 3 April until Saturday 7 April.

