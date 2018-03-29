By: Editorial Team

Published March 29, 2018, in Entertainment

THREE top comics are set to join regular MC Abi Roberts at next week’s Gag House Comedy Night at Guildford’s Stoke pub.

Ola, Mike Cox and Matt Stellingwerf will appear on Friday 6 April at the monthly event.

Ola has appeared on E4’s 8 out of 10 Cats and ITV2’s Plebs, as well as writing for BBC R4’s The Now Show, The News Quiz and Nathan Caton’s Can’t Tell Me Nothing.

Matt Stellingwerf is a farmer’s son from New Zealand but is now a rising star on the UK comedy scene, while Mike Cox regularly headlines for clubs such as Glee, Jongleurs and Krater.