Published March 29, 2018

LEGENDARY club night Ministry of Sound comes is heading to Surrey to plug their signature compilation, The Annual.

UK dance music’s rising star Coldabank will be joined by Ministry of Sound featured artist Blaise at G Live in Guildford on Friday 6 April.

Coldabank’s debut single, Lovin You, has already racked up over 5 million streams worldwide and had huge exposure on MTV Dance, as well as appearing on hit TV shows Love Island, Big Brother UK and Hollyoaks. He’s also making waves with his remixes of some of the biggest names in pop, including recent releases for Rudimental, Clean Bandit and Charli XCX.