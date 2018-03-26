By: Editorial Team

Published March 26, 2018, in Entertainment

The Bowie Experience, a tribute to David Bowie, is returning to the New Victoria Theatre, Woking on Saturday 31 March with a new show.

The production provides a journey of sound and vision through David Bowie’s golden years, featuring all his greatest hits including Space Oddity, Starman, Fashion, Life on Mars, China Girl, Rebel Rebel, Golden Years, Modern Love and Let’s Dance.

With an all-British cast, Bowie Experience has become the most authentic tribute to the Thin White Duke.

Laurence Knight, who plays Bowie, says: “We aim to faithfully recreate the sound and vision that made Bowie’s songs so timeless. We pride ourselves on doing the music justice”.

Vocalist, actor and multi-instrumentalist Laurence has performed all over world over 18 years, including performances at the official David Bowie Is exhibition at the V&A in London and The Royal Albert Hall.