By: Editorial Team

Published March 23, 2018, in Woking Business

A RIPLEY-based dog crèche company was crowned winner of the Business & Product Innovation category at the South East area finals of the 2018 FSB (Federation of Small Businesses) Celebrating Small Business Awards.

Bruce’s Doggy Day Care was recognised for building its own pioneering doggy day care app and industry-leading technology suite. It includes cloud-based CRM (customer relationship management) software, a doggy bus driver iPad app and a customer iPhone App. Key features allow staff and customers to edit services, receive real-time notifications, upload and download real-time photos of dogs, feedback and communicate with one another, view and pay invoices, and much more.

