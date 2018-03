By: Editorial Team

Published March 23, 2018, in Woking Business

LOCAL Business Club members helped raise funds towards repairing Chobham St Lawrence Church steeple as part of a lunch at The Brickmakers in Chobham.

Chobham St Lawrence Church is the only Grade I listed building in the Borough of Surrey Heath. There was possibly an even earlier church on the site, but the oldest part of the current building dates from about 1080.

