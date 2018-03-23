By: Editorial Team

Published March 23, 2018, in Woking Business

WOKING Shopping is announcing a string of free entertainment over the Easter holiday period, with the chance to enjoy seasonal fun involving the Easter Bunny and Peter Rabbit.

The event begins on Monday 26 March, where visitors can enjoy the chance to track down the Easter Bunny’s lost carrots throughout Wolsey Place and The Peacocks. All correct entries will be entered into a free draw for the chance to win one of ten Peter Rabbit soft toys up for grabs.

Visitors can pick up an entry form in Wolsey Place and have until Monday 2nd April to complete their hunt and enter the competition.

On Saturday 31 March, visitors will be able to enjoy live performances of The Miss Potter Show at intervals between 11am and 4pm, an opportunity for little ones to immerse themselves in the charming world of Beatrix Potter, as her characters are brought to life in live 30-minute shows.

