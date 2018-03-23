By: Editorial Team

Published March 23, 2018, in Other News

TIME was when your local Bobby had time for a chat on the street corner. Now few have any idea of the complexity of police work in today’s society.

Woking’s Inspector Mark Offord gave Neighbourhood Watch coordinators an insight into current Woking Police priorities at a recent meeting.

Leaving aside crimes handled on a force, regional or national basis such as cybercrime, weapons and money laundering, there’s still plenty to do. At Woking level, Mark’s staff have to deal with high harm crime (domestic abuse, sexual offences including against children, and modern slavery), burglary, drug supply and anti-social behaviour.

For the full article, see the 22 March edition