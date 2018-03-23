By: Editorial Team

Published March 23, 2018

LAST week saw an unsuccessful challenge to the leader of Surrey County Council, David Hodge, by the previous leader, Dr Andrew Povey.

David has been leader since 2011 and has made significant improvements to the council despite challenging financial times. He received a vote of confidence from the clear majority of Conservative members and will remain council leader.

After being re-elected, he told the Conservative Group: “It is an honour and privilege to continue to serve as your leader as we work together in the second phase of a major transformation of services in Surrey for the long-term benefit of our residents.”

I personally look forward to continuing to serve under David in what will be my fifth year as the environment, transport and planning cabinet member, a role I take very seriously.

