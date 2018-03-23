By: Editorial Team

THIS rather sleepy view of the Basingstoke Canal as it passes through Woking reveals many details of how the area once looked some 60-odd years ago.

By that time the waterway was rather derelict with reeds and other plants clogging it up. But the swans still had some clear water on which to glide around.

Behind the woman standing at the top of the towpath, Kingwood Court can be seen. These flats hadn’t long been built. Although much of the Wheatsheaf Bridge is obscured by bushes, a lamp on the bridge can just be seen.

What was Boundary Road is also just discernible away to the right. Where the car is parked may well be close to where a Red Cross ambulance station stood at the time. The building had a large red cross on a white background painted on the roof.

