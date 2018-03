By: Editorial Team

Published March 23, 2018, in Other News

STUDENTS from Stagecoach Performing Arts Woking are set to wow audiences at the iconic London Stadium this spring.

During the festivities surrounding the highly anticipated Saracens vs Harlequins Premiership Rugby match on 24 March, Stagecoach students from across the country will take to the field to perform in front of the expected, sellout 60,000-strong.

