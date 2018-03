By: Editorial Team

Published March 22, 2018, in Entertainment

DRAMAS featuring Hitler and the Nazi regime are not rare – but Taken At Midnight takes a different look into the era before World War II.

Mark Hayhurst’s play starts in 1931 Berlin when a brilliant young lawyer, Hans Litten, called Adolf Hitler as a witness in the trial of a gang of SA men.

Taken At Midnight will be performed at the Mill Studio at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from Wednesday to Saturday, 11-14 April.

