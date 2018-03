By: Editorial Team

Published March 22, 2018, in Entertainment

ALL-FEMALE Japanese pop-punk rock trio Shonen Knife are back in the UK and head to Guildford’s Boileroom on Thursday 5 April.

The band formed in Osaka in 1981 when frontwoman Naoko first heard late ‘70’s punk-pop particularly The Ramones. The band crafted their own idiosyncratic songs, fashioned brightly coloured outfits and DIY albums and their popularity grew quickly.

