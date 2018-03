By: Editorial Team

Published March 22, 2018, in Entertainment

THE Stranglers are on the road again with their Definitive Tour and no outing from the Meninblack would be complete without a home town show in Guildford.

Those early album releases include Rattus Norvegicus, No More Heroes, Black And White and The Raven, so choosing which songs to play will still be difficult.

The Stranglers’ Surrey homecoming will be at G Live on Monday (26 March).

For the full story, see the 22 March issue