By: Editorial Team

Published March 22, 2018, in Entertainment

A WHIRLWIND romance with a handsome and charming stranger sweeps Cecily Harrington off her feet and she recklessly abandons her old life to settle in the remote and blissful surroundings of a country cottage. However, her newfound love is not all that he seems…

Agatha Christie’s Love From A Stranger comes to Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from Tuesday (27 March) to Saturday 31 March.

Like most of the bestsellers from the “Queen of crime’’, the story is full of suspense and with a shocking twist, and this is a new production by Lucy Bailey, who says: “The story could happen any time.

