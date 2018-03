By: Editorial Team

Published March 22, 2018, in Entertainment

THE best of Chinese dance and theatre is heading to Surrey – the Chinese State Theatre’s Jiangsu Wuxi troupe is bringing The Embroidery Girl to G Live in Guildford on Thursday (29 March).

Star names include composer Zou Hang, who wrote Starlight for the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and Zhang Yashu, the principal female dancer.

For the full story, see the 22 March issue