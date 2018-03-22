By: Editorial Team

SHANNAN Cairns has landed her dream job – as a dancer, choreographer, creative director…and Little Mix impersonator.

She performs as Perrie Edwards in tribute show The Little Mix Experience, as well as working out all the dance moves and overseeing the image of the act for herself and the other girls.

“I’ve always been a fan of Little Mix so when the opportunity came around to join The Little Mix Experience it ticked all the boxes for me – I am able to do lead vocals as well as have the opportunity to choreograph the show.

“Plus, I really idolise Perrie as an artist, her vocal ability is incredible,” Shannan said.

The will reach the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, on Sunday 1 April. Fans can expect a concert that’s very close to the real thing.

